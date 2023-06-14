Nominations open for 2023 Cultural Awards

Nominations are open for this year’s Cultural Awards which celebrates the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture.

The GCS 2023 Cultural Awards will look at achievements ranging from July 1, 2022, to June, 30, 2023, with the public encouraged to nominate individuals or groups, events, projects, and organisations throughout this specific one-year window that deserve the recognition.

The categories are listed below.

The first is the Youth Award – aimed at entries from people aged 21 years and under.

“An individual or group of artists that has shown potential or has displayed real talent during the last year,” the GCS said.

The Senior Award is aimed at entrants aged 22 years and over and is made up of an individual or group of artists that has shown potential or has displayed real talent during the last year.

“The Board can consider awarding two winners in each category, based on the nominations received. In the Youth division one of the awards may include the ‘Rising Star’ Award for junior talent,” a GCS spokesman said.

For the Best Education Project category, this is a project that has shown the power of the arts and culture, engaging the community, and creating high-quality artistic outputs, during the last year.

“The three categories mentioned above are open to public vote with all monies received from the telecom voting donated to the GBC Open Day Fund,” the spokesman said.

Other awards that will be presented which will not be open to public voting.

This is the Cultural Ambassador Award for an artist or artistic endeavor which has promoted Gibraltar‘s talent or the Rock as a destination to a wider audience, or helped put the Rock on the map, during the last year.

The Gibraltar Cultural Services Award which is a discretionary award given to an individual or group based on an extraordinary achievement during the last year.

The body of work produced over a more extended period might also be considered, as required in the above categories, the spokesman added.

And finally the Ministry of Culture – Lifetime Achievement Award is an award which recognises dedication, commitment, and service to the Arts.

Minister for Culture, Prof John Cortes, said: “These awards provide a valuable and much needed recognition of the role that Culture plays in our community and of the huge number of people who work hard within the world of the Arts.”

“It also gives the community a chance to thank and reward those who work hard in these areas. I urge people to respond and to send in their nominations.”

The public is invited to submit their nominations via our online form Cultural Awards Nomination Form.

Alternatively, you can pick up a nomination form at the John Mackintosh Hall Reception, or access one from our website, closing date for nominations is Friday July 14, 2023.

This year’s Cultural Awards Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Wednesday November 29, 2023.

For further information please contact the GCS Development Unit on 20065739 or email: development@culture.gov.gi.