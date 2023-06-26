Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 26th Jun, 2023

Nominations open for Heritage Awards

By Chronicle Staff
26th June 2023

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has announced nominations are open for their annual Awards for “outstanding sensitivity or contribution to Gibraltar’s heritage”.

The Awards aim is to recognise heritage conservation projects and developments.

It also encourages local projects which restore the buildings, structures and monuments, and promotes public recognition and awareness of Gibraltar’s heritage and history.

There are four categories of Award which includes the Junior Heritage Award for projects carried out by a school, youth group or individual under the age of 16, the Group Heritage Award for companies, groups or developers, the Individual Heritage Award for projects undertaken by private individuals, and Special Commendation which is awarded at the discretion of the Board of the Heritage Trust to individuals, groups or companies felt to have contributed to the positive promotion of heritage issues.

‘Heritage’ has a broad definition and, for this reason, the scope of the awards are wide, the Trust said.

Consideration is given to the nomination of any Gibraltar-heritage related project, such as the preservation or sensitive refurbishment of a building, structure, monument or historic garden; school projects; publications; heritage-related events; a piece of research or a work of art; protection of an important tree or trees that would have been felled; preservation of important records that would have been lost; or recognition of the efforts of an individual who has worked towards the preservation of Gibraltar’s Heritage.

Entry is open from any individual, group or organisation.

The closing date for nominations is Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

For further information visit the Trust’s office at the Main Guard, 13 John Mackintosh Square, Mondays to Fridays, during normal office hours.

Forms can be requested by email from exec@gibraltarheritagetrsust.org.gi or downloaded from www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi

