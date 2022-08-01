Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Local News

Non-potable bowsers at Morrisons car park and New Harbours Industrial Park

By Chronicle Staff
1st August 2022

The Department of the Environment has arranged for two bowsers of non-potable water to be deployed at two locations around Gibraltar.

These are at Morrisons car park and the lower level of New Harbours Industrial Park and are for members of the public wishing to obtain this water for watering plants and cleaning.

This water should not be used for drinking or cooking.

Water can be collected from these bowsers between the hours of 8am – 10pm.

Members of the public are advised to take sealable containers for ease of transport.

