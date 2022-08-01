Non-potable water for plants

The Gibraltar Government has made arrangements for the continued importation of non-potable water for the coming days in order to alleviate the pressure from the potable water system.

This non-potable water can also be used for watering plants.

The Government has already requested that usage of potable water be kept to a minimum and only to be used for essential purposes.

The public are therefore urged not to use potable water supplies for watering plants.

The Department of the Environment will supply non-potable water for this purpose and urges management companies with green areas in their estates and any households wishing to collect water for this purpose to contact the Department of the Environment on 20071061 from 9am to 2.30pm Monday to Friday.