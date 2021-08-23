Non-profit academy will promote digital skills in changing economy
A new not-for-profit initiative is being launched to help plug the digital skills gap as technology becomes increasingly important to all areas of Gibraltar’s economy. The Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy, which will launch in September, will provide training for students from all backgrounds and age groups, helping them to learn digital skills that will improve...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here