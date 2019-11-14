Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 14th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Non-stop flight from Heathrow to Sydney takes off

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

By Press Association
14th November 2019

By Neil Lancefield and Tess de la Mare, PA

A non-stop Qantas flight from London to Sydney has taken off from Heathrow.

The Australian airline is using the flight to research the impact of ultra-long haul trips on passengers and crew.

Forty people are on board the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner which took off at 6am on Thursday for the 19-hour flight to the other side of the world.

A Dreamliner can usually carry between 230 and 300 people.

Currently it is impossible to fly a plane at full capacity from London to cities on the east coast of Australia without stopping to refuel.

Qantas began flying non-stop from London to Perth in Western Australia in March 2018, as it is 1,600 miles closer.

Thursday's flight is part of Project Sunrise, a bid to operate commercial flights from Sydney to London and New York by 2022 if plane makers Airbus or Boeing can provide a suitable aircraft.

Qantas said all carbon emissions from the test flight will be fully offset.

Those on board are mostly Qantas employees fitted with monitors to track their sleep patterns, food and drink intake and physical movements.

The data will be assessed by researchers at the University of Sydney to assess the impact of the flight on their health, wellbeing and body clock.

A team from Melbourne's Monash University is working with pilots and crew to monitor melatonin levels before, during and after the flight. Melatonin is the hormone that regulates sleep cycles.

Pilots are wearing a device that tracks brain wave patterns and monitors alertness.

Qantas will also gather feedback from passengers on food choices, stretching and wellbeing zones, and in-flight entertainment.

The airline's chief executive Alan Joyce said previously: "Ultra-long haul flying presents a lot of common sense questions about the comfort and wellbeing of passengers and crew.

"These flights are going to provide invaluable data to help answer them."

It will be the second aircraft to fly the route non-stop - the first touched down in August 1989.

Qantas flew a Dreamliner non-stop from New York to Sydney last month as part of Project Sunrise, although the route is around 1,000 miles shorter.

It is due to make a final decision on the viability of Project Sunrise as a commercial flight route by the end of the year.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘diabetes crisis is a ticking time bomb’

Wed 13th Nov, 2019

Local News

RGP investigating Mid Harbour Estate incident

Thu 7th Nov, 2019

Local News

Replica firearm ends in arrest as RGP warns of potentially lethal risk

Wed 13th Nov, 2019

Features

How to practise self love this party season

Tue 12th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Ex-Catalan minister set to be arrested under extradition warrant

14th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Life expectancy improvements in young adults 'lag behind other European nations'

14th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Warning against treating breast cancer skin lesions with complementary therapies

14th November 2019

UK/Spain News
'Iron Man' smashes jet suit world speed record

14th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019