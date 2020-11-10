Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Normality at the border as new Covid rules come into force in Andalucia

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
10th November 2020

By Matthew Ramirez and Maria Jesus Corrales Cross-border commuters travelling in both directions reported normality at the frontier between Gibraltar and Spain on Tuesday morning, as new restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of Covid-19 came into force in Andalucia. The measures, announced in a televised address on Sunday by the president of the Junta...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia to tighten Covid-19 restrictions, ban movement between municipalities

Sun 8th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

No deal Brexit would mean new food rules at border

Mon 9th Nov, 2020

Local News

Govt in talks over lifeline link as airlines cancel flights

Fri 6th Nov, 2020

Local News

In face of business adversity, a young entrepreneur’s defiant message: ‘I won’t let Covid beat me’

Mon 9th Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Netball starts with juniors on Wednesday

10th November 2020

Sports
Breaches of HGP rules sends Lynx to top of the table and also awards 3-0 win to Bruno’s

10th November 2020

Sports
Excitement at quayside as rowing returned on Saturday (image gallery)

10th November 2020

Sports
Gibraltar start their preparations in Sofia

10th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020