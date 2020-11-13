Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Nov, 2020

Local News

Nutricia recalls batch of cereal

By Chronicle Staff
13th November 2020

Nutricia has recalled a batch of Aptamil Multigrain Banana and Berry Cereal 7+ Months (200g) because some packs have been found to contain small pieces of the blue plastic material used to make the packaging.

The blue plastic is clearly visible in contrast to the cereal.

This recall is specific to the batch of Best Before End Date 07.07.21, no other batches are affected.
The recall does not affect any other products from their brand.

Importers have been notified and sellers contacted who should have already removed the affected product from sale which will subsequently be destroyed.

Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products in Gibraltar.

Consumers are advised not to eat the product, which can be returned to the store of purchase for a full refund.

