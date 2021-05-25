Ocean Village donates 200 boxes of hand sanitiser to Red Cross

Ocean Village has donated some 200 boxes of hand sanitiser to the Gibraltar Red Cross, and the sanitisers will be distributed to those in elderly care and elsewhere.

The Gibraltar Red Cross supports those in need in Gibraltar and those affected by disasters and crises around the world.

Lois Soiza, Welfare Officer at the Gibraltar Red Cross thanked the Ocean Village team.

“We will be distributing the hand sanitizers they have so generously donated among those in our elderly care facilities and other local charities,” she said.

Emilia Hazell-Smith from Ocean Village added the team is delighted donate these hand sanitizers to such a worthy cause.

“We know they will be distributed to the people who need them most,” she said.