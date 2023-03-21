Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Mar, 2023

Local News

Odd socks day in support of Down Syndrome

By Chronicle Staff
21st March 2023

Today is World Down Syndrome Day, the day is officially observed by the United Nation and is held on the 21st day of the 3rd month, signifying the uniqueness of the trisomy of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.

“On 21 March a single global voice advocates for the rights, inclusion, and wellbeing of people with Down syndrome. We are much louder when the global Down syndrome community speaks up together,” said a statement from Down’s Syndrome Support Group Gibraltar.

The group are calling for people to show their support by wearing odd socks.

“Socks that are going to get noticed! so that you can tell people who ask you about your socks that you are wearing them to raise awareness of Down Syndrome. So don't forget to share a 'Lot of Socks' selfie on social media. Share your photos along with your message and include the hashtags: #WorldDownSyndromeDay
#LotsOfSocks,” the statement added.

This year the theme of World Down Syndrome Day 2023 is ‘With Us Not For Us’.

“Down Syndrome International and Down syndrome organisations all over the world are calling for people and organisations around the world to be ‘With Us Not For Us’,” said the statement.

It adds that the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities calls for everyone to have the freedom to make their own choices. And, it calls for full and effective participation of persons with disabilities that organisations of persons with disabilities should be involved in all policy and decision-making.

“People with Down syndrome often have their supporters do things for them, not with them. Many organisations exclude people with Down Syndrome from taking part in their work,” said the statement.

“They take decisions for them not with them. Organisations that represent people with Down Syndrome are often excluded.”

Tonight the Moorish Castle, will be 'lit-up' in green to mark the day.

