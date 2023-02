Sergeant Paul Chiara received a Commendation from the RGP’s Commissioner Richard Ullger, for the professionalism he has shown as the lead instructor in Public and Personal Safety Training in the RGP at an event on Wednesday morning in New Mole House.

In the last two years Mr Chiara has trained 12 RGP officers to become PPST Instructors, who have themselves since trained all RGP officers to the College of Policing Standards.