Wed 12th Jan, 2022

Oil fire sets Ocean Village restaurant ablaze

GFRS officers attend the scene at Ocean Village. Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Eyleen Gomez
12th January 2022

Wagamama’s restaurant in Ocean Village was set ablaze on Wednesday morning after an oil fire ignited in the kitchen.

Smoke bellowed from the restaurant in Ocean Village just before midday and access on the promenade was cordoned off to the public.

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service put out the fire, with three units attending the incident. The GFRS reported that no one was injured.

Dino Navarro was the GFRS station officer on the scene.

“They [the restaurant staff] tried to extinguish it themselves with some extinguishers but they couldn’t so, as soon as we arrived, we tackled it with our own media,” he told the Chronicle.

He confirmed that the staff used two extinguishers of dry powder.

Three fire officers and nine firefighters collectively got the fire under control within 20 minutes.

“We tackled the fire quite quickly and everything was under control with no problem. I would like to thank the restaurant staff and management because they reacted as well as they could and that helps for us,” said Mr Navarro.

Taking to Facebook, Wagamama’s posted: “Our flaming wok got a little bit carried away today. We will be closing to the public for the next couple of days. please bear with us until we're ready to serve you all your waga favourites again! Fortunately, no one was hurt, just some overcooked noodles (and ceiling).”

Fire Officer Navarro confirmed that the GFRS attends a few kitchen fires every year.

“Staff need to be sure which extinguisher media they should be using and it is very important to make sure the kitchen is as clean as possible because the residues of oil are quite dangerous for us because they catch fire easily,” he said.

