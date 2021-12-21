Omicron cases reach 70 as new strain gains ground

A total of 70 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Gibraltar since December 9, when the first case was reported.

In little over 12 days, the Omicron variant has gained ground with cases doubling very two or three days, following the pattern seen in other countries.

On December 15, there were 14 cases of Omicron on the Rock, rising to 31 by December 18 and 70 on Tuesday.

The rise had been flagged by the Gibraltar Government on December 14, when the Chief Minister warned that the Omicron variant was “spreading through our community”.

The Gibraltar Government urged people to exercise caution and take up the offer of a vaccine as the best option for individual and community protection.

On Tuesday there were 59 new cases detected in Gibraltar, where the Delta variant remains the dominant strain for now.

A further 492 people were inn self-isolation and there two people in the covid-19 ward at St Bernard’s Hospital, and another in the critical care unit.

The Chief Minister is due to address the community at 4pm on Thursday in a press conference that will be broadcast live by GBC.