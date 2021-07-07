On board HMS Prince of Wales, a homecoming of sorts and an insight into life at sea
Senior Nursing Officer Lauren Hodges and Principal Medical Officer Carolyn Jones sailed into Gibraltar on Tuesday morning onboard the HMS Prince of Wales, making it a homecoming of sorts. Both had previously worked on the Rock and Dr Jones is returning to Gibraltar once her rotation on the aircraft carrier is finished. Both had spent...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here