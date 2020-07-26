On the eve of U21s return
Tuesday should see the return of U21 cricket sessions. The sports is seeing a resurgence after a somewhat patchy few years due to the facilities available. This Tuesday Gibraltar Cricket is looking to start up their U21 programme. The sessions will be held in the Indoor Cricket centre at Europa Sports Complex, and will run...
