One man many talents exhibition celebrates artistic life of Elio Cruz
The artistic life of Elio Cruz is being celebrated this month with an exhibition featuring his artwork, memorabilia of his plays, musical talents, poetry and more. Most of the artworks on show have never been exhibited in Gibraltar or elsewhere and marks the first time five decades of work will be on show to the...
