Online fraudster scams local out of over £10,000

An online fraudster has duped a local person into sending them over £10,000 after promising a tempting return, the Royal Gibraltar Police confirmed.

The online scam sees fraudsters target people via direct message usually on Facebook or Instagram and offer them a hefty return if the person invests.

The example is: ‘Send me £500 and you will get £5000 back in a week.’

The RGP said it is aware of at least one local person being targeted, with a person losing over £10,000 to this scam.

"The scammers use private/direct messages to offer unrealistic returns following a seemingly low deposit," the RGP said.

An RGP spokesman added that another current technique being used by fraudsters is to redirect the recipient to a ‘Crypto Currency’ page that, although it appears legitimate, has been created for the sole purpose of defrauding potential investors.

“A page such as this will again promise unrealistic returns for a small investment," the spokesman said.

“Yet another type of scam involves fake competitions, quizzes or puzzles, all of which promise big prizes for a small entrance fee.”

The RGP reminded the public to the respond to any suspicious online ‘investment’ offer.

Instead, they should contact the Royal Gibraltar Police on 20072500 or via www.police.gi/report/crime.

“Remember, if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” the spokesperson added.