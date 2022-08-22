Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 22nd Aug, 2022

Online fraudsters targeting Gibraltar steal £5m in 19 months

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Gabriella Peralta
22nd August 2022

Fraudsters have stolen over £2.8m in targeted online attacks so far this year, the Royal Gibraltar Police has confirmed, although the force’s Economic Crime Unit has managed to recover £582,778 of that amount. The staggering figure to the end of July this year represents an increase over the total lost to online fraud in 2021,...

