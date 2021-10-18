Online petition launched amid public shock after Lishman Court of Appeal ruling
A petition calling an investigation into the Director of Public Prosecutions’ handling of the Real Lishman case has received over 3,000 signatures since it was launched on Saturday. Carolina Lishman was killed by her estranged husband in their former family home in Gib V when she was stabbed 12 times in front of their daughter....
