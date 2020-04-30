‘Open Day: Stay Home Edition’ hits all time record raising over £168,000

GBC has so far raised £168,000 in its special ‘Open Day: Stay Home Edition’.

This is an all-time record for the Open Day which has always taken place at Christmas with money still coming in. The previous record stood at £165,000.

GBC Chief Executive Gerard Teuma told the Chronicle Gibraltar's generosity never failed to surprise him. The final total will be announced next week once all payments have been received. This will then be passed on to the GHA's Covid-19 Fund.

Radio Gibraltar had raised just over £8,000 by 7pm on Wednesday when it handed over to television for special two-hour show hosted by Stefan Borge and Kelly-Anne Borge with performances in the studio as well as fun, music and dance videos produced by the community in lockdown, messages from the community at large and frontline workers. Performers included Simon Dumas, Nathan Payas, Nolan Frendo, Andrea Simpson and Christian Santos, Lawrence Imossi and Davina Barbara.

Mr Teuma said the fundraising day began at a reasonable pace, as they were expecting, but it took off by mid-afternoon.

“This was at a meteoric speed as it captured the public's attention, with numerous companies

making substantial individual donations, and which continued through the night until well after the TV show had ended. Donations continue to come in, which is fantastic.”

Mr Teuma added that producing such an event within a fortnight is no mean feat, and he was very

grateful to the radio and television production teams for putting it together so quickly.

“With the assistance of the many contributors, it all came together brilliantly, supported by a very committed behind-the-scenes crew. Public service broadcasting at its best, for a community that must be the most generous in the world. Thank you, Gibraltar."