Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 30th Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘Open Day: Stay Home Edition’ hits all time record raising over £168,000

By Alice Mascarenhas
30th April 2020

GBC has so far raised £168,000 in its special ‘Open Day: Stay Home Edition’.
This is an all-time record for the Open Day which has always taken place at Christmas with money still coming in. The previous record stood at £165,000.
GBC Chief Executive Gerard Teuma told the Chronicle Gibraltar's generosity never failed to surprise him. The final total will be announced next week once all payments have been received. This will then be passed on to the GHA's Covid-19 Fund.
Radio Gibraltar had raised just over £8,000 by 7pm on Wednesday when it handed over to television for special two-hour show hosted by Stefan Borge and Kelly-Anne Borge with performances in the studio as well as fun, music and dance videos produced by the community in lockdown, messages from the community at large and frontline workers. Performers included Simon Dumas, Nathan Payas, Nolan Frendo, Andrea Simpson and Christian Santos, Lawrence Imossi and Davina Barbara.
Mr Teuma said the fundraising day began at a reasonable pace, as they were expecting, but it took off by mid-afternoon.
“This was at a meteoric speed as it captured the public's attention, with numerous companies
making substantial individual donations, and which continued through the night until well after the TV show had ended. Donations continue to come in, which is fantastic.”
Mr Teuma added that producing such an event within a fortnight is no mean feat, and he was very
grateful to the radio and television production teams for putting it together so quickly.
“With the assistance of the many contributors, it all came together brilliantly, supported by a very committed behind-the-scenes crew. Public service broadcasting at its best, for a community that must be the most generous in the world. Thank you, Gibraltar."

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Director of Public Health on virus risk in Gibraltar: 'Lump in my throat. Worried.'

Fri 24th Apr, 2020

Features

Behind the scenes, vital support from civil servants and volunteers to Gibraltar’s Covid-19 response

Wed 29th Apr, 2020

Local News

Dr Sohail Bhatti outlines ‘seek and destroy’ strategy as Gibraltar’s Covid-19 response evolves

Sat 25th Apr, 2020

Local News

Three Stena drill platforms await orders off Gibraltar

Fri 24th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
After six weeks, a breath of fresh air in Camp Bay

30th April 2020

Local News
Royal Gibraltar Regiment celebrates 81st birthday

30th April 2020

Local News
Heritage Trust to hold ‘view from window’ painting competition

30th April 2020

Local News
Radio Gibraltar raises £8,600 in GBC Open Day Stay Home Edition

30th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020