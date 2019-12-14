Opposition parties reflect on election result
Gibraltar’s Opposition MPs have reflected on the challenges that lie ahead now that Brexit is a certainty following the Conservative Party’s landslide victory in the UK’s latest general election. Both the Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi and Together Gibraltar MP Marlene Hassan Nahon had cited a hung parliament as the best outcome of Thursday’s...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here