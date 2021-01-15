Opposition quizzes CM on ‘serious concerns’ over framework agreement, hopes for ‘safe and beneficial’ deal
Gibraltar’s Opposition parties on Friday raised concerns about the content and implications of the framework agreement for Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU, calling on the Chief Minister to “temper his enthusiasm” even as they hoped forthcoming treaty negotiations would lead to a safe deal for the Rock. The GSD and Together Gibraltar were responding...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here