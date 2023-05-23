Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd May, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Optimism but few details as treaty talks continue

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
23rd May 2023

Technical discussions on a UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc continued late last week, with sentiment remaining optimistic despite a dearth of detail on progress or remaining stumbling blocks. Back from London over the weekend, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, who was accompanied at the talks by Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Wed 10th May, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for residential project in the heart of town

Tue 16th May, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for new residential tower block between Corral Road and Smith Dorrien Avenue

Mon 15th May, 2023

Local News

GFIU points to increased reporting of suspicious activities in ‘high risk’ sectors

Mon 22nd May, 2023

Features

Gib Cards wins Company of the Year at Young Enterprise final

Fri 19th May, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd May 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Weather plays havoc with easyJet flights

23rd May 2023

Features
Cancer Relief marks 40 years today

23rd May 2023

Features
For cancer survivor, Francesca Makey, Relay for Life shows triumph over adversity

22nd May 2023

Local News
Former Commissioner released from arrest in data breach investigation

20th May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023