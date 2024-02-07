Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 7th Feb, 2024

Local News

Orfila meets with the Charles Bruzon House Tenants Association

By Chronicle Staff
7th February 2024

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, recently chaired a meeting with representatives of the Charles Bruzon House Tenants Association.

Officials from the Ministry, Department for Housing, and the Housing Works Agency also attended. The Chair of the Tenants Association Angela Perez, and fellow association members Anita Wright and Maricela Wood, presented several key points for discussion, including the floor surface, the building’s entrance, the installation of CCTV cameras within elevators and the great work being carried out by their warden and cleaner.

Following the meeting, Ms Perez expressed her satisfaction with the fruitful discussion, noting progress had already been made with points on the agenda prior to the meeting and the ongoing efforts on others.

She emphasised the importance of maintaining regular communication with Housing officials and further extended an invitation to Ms Orfila to attend one of the many social functions the Tenants Association organise.

“I remain dedicated to regular engagements with all tenants associations, especially with this specific part of our society that has given so much to the fabric on which our current community is built on,” said Ms Orfila.

