Orfila will accompany Action for Housing to see ‘very poor living conditions’ up close

Housing Minister Pat Orfila will accompany representatives from Action for Housing to see for herself the poor conditions faced by some tenants in private housing.

This was one of the steps agreed following an introductory meeting between the campaign group and the minister, during which a number of other housing issues were discussed including proposed legislative changes, the hostel and demand for rental accommodation.

“This first meeting has opened the ground for us to know each other better, our positions, and to delineate our respective parameters without compromising our respective basic positions and objectives,” Action for Housing said in a statement.

“The Minister has agreed to accompany us on a tour to see for herself the very poor living conditions of some of those who live in private sector accommodations. A date will be arranged for this tour.”

Action for Housing said it discussed plans to review the Housing Act, a draft of which had been completed under the previous Housing Minister but could not be shared ahead of the general election last October.

“The new Housing Minister will now have to be satisfied with the amendments made,” the group said.

“We are pleased that the commitment given to us by the previous Housing Minister will be upheld by the new minister and we shall be allowed to have sight of it before it is taken to Parliament.”

On the issue of the hostel, the group added: “We are disappointed that the hostel which the Government said they would be constructing at Europa Point is being parked, which to our understanding means it will not be built.”

“The construction of this facility was first announced in October 2020 and was going to be built at the MOT centre.”

“The idea was later abandoned and in August 2023 a new announcement was made for the construction to provide 256 beds in over 110 rooms for key workers and persons rendered homeless.”

“This project has now dwindled down to the refurbishment of the two existing workers’ hostels.”

“This is welcome news but does not provide the much needed extra beds that had been announced.”

With reference to a four-year urbanisation plan to regenerate the upper town and other “neglected areas”, the Government told the group it “does not contemplate such an ambitious plan”.

“Instead they intend to put into effect a self-repair scheme,” Action for Housing said.

The Housing Department is in the process of identifying abandoned Government properties which can be put to this use and Action for Housing has agreed to help identify any such properties.

On the construction of housing for rental, the minister told the group that this manifesto commitment will be honoured.

“However, she was not able to say when this will commence<” Action for Housing said.

“As far as we are concerned the construction of housing for rental is essential.”

“Without these, the Government will continue to grapple with a situation in which demand far exceeds supply and our endemic housing problem will not be eradicated as promised.”

“We shall continue to remind the Government of this manifesto commitment and will expect them to deliver as they said they would.”

“After this first meeting we have agreed to meet periodically and to work together whenever there is a need to tackle the many varied and complex issues involving housing.”