Thu 6th Feb, 2025

Orkney 2025; Island Games, Island Voices: celebrating island identities – call for new writing

Team Gibraltar heading to the Island Games 2023 Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
6th February 2025

An opportunity for Gibraltar writers is once again being promoted as part of this year’s 2025 Island Games.

Orkney Arts, Museums and Heritage invites participating communities to join the Orkney 2025 Island Games Island Voices project.

This unique write and response initiative encourages writers of all levels to explore their sense of belonging and identity through new creative writing, said a statement from the Government.

“The project seeks to understand deeply where this sense of belonging comes from, what it means to individuals, how it nurtures and sometimes how it divides,” it said.

Inspired by prompts from Orkney writers George Mackay Brown, Issy Grieve, and Harry Josephine Giles, the project welcomes submissions as a memoir, a nature writing, historical narratives, and personal reflections.

“You do not need to be a published author or even consider yourself a writer, everyone is welcome to contribute. Submissions will be showcased online, and selected pieces will be published in a beautifully illustrated booklet presented to all Island Games competitors and contributors,” the statement added.

Submissions must be original, may be in any language, and a maximum of 250 words. No prior writing experience is needed, just a passion for storytelling and community. The deadline for submissions is May 26, 2025.

For details and writing prompts, visit: www.orkneymuseums.co.uk/island-games-arts-project

