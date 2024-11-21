Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Orkney craftsman Kevin Gauld to create symbolic sculpture for 2025 Island Games water ceremony

By Chronicle Staff
21st November 2024

Orkney craftsman Kevin Gauld has been chosen to create a key sculpture for the 2025 Island Games’ Water Ceremony, symbolising unity among 24 islands, which will later be displayed permanently at the Pickaquoy Centre.

Mr Gauld, also known as The Orkney Furniture Maker, will see his innovative design featured in the Opening Ceremony’s Water Ceremony—a longstanding tradition that represents the coming together of the 24 island communities participating in the Games.

The Water Ceremony, which involves mixing waters from each of the participating islands, symbolises unity and shared culture. His sculpture will serve as the central piece for this event and will later be relocated to the Pickaquoy Centre as a permanent reminder of the Island Games and Orkney’s role as host.

“It’s an absolute honour to have my design chosen for such an important event. As someone born and raised in Orkney, I’ve always been inspired by the islands’ rich traditions and craftsmanship, and I look forward to sharing that through my sculpture,” siad Mr Gauld.

“This piece will reflect Orkney’s heritage while celebrating the unity of the 24 islands. I can't wait to reveal the final design at the Opening Ceremony.”

Orkney 2025 International Island Games will bring together athletes from the 24
islands groups to compete in 12 Sports: Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Cycling, Football, Golf, Gymnastics, Lawn Bowls, Sailing, Squash, Swimming and Triathlon.

