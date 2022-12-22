Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Dec, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

OS 35 wreck handover set for Christmas eve

By Chronicle Staff
22nd December 2022

The Caption of the Port has approved a plan to move forward the handover of the OS 35 from the caretaking contractor, Resolve, to the Wreck Removal Contractor, Koole.

The handover process will involve the removal of the current boom surrounding the OS 35 and its replacement with a new boom, which is already in Gibraltar.

Dive teams were on site on Thursday to remove further oil residues that may be trapped inside the hull of the vessel in advance of the operation, minimising the potential for pollution to escape whilst the boom is being replaced.

The new boom is expected to be deployed by the afternoon of December 24.

As preparations for the start of wreck removal operations continue, the Koole 42 with Barge H-283, which departed from Suriname on December 11, are making good progress so far.

However, Koole 31 with Barge K10030 has been unable to depart from the Netherlands due to unfavourable weather conditions in Northern Europe.

A suitable weather window means that they are now expected to depart on Christmas Eve, December 24.

Both Koole 42 and Koole 31 are expected to arrive in Gibraltar in the first week of January.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank Resolve for their excellent work and effort throughout the Caretaking Phase, which has been very successful and effective. I’d also like to thank all those working throughout the holidays to continue to monitor the wreck, limit the impact of any pollution and prepare for the beginning of the next stage of removal operations in the New Year,” said the Captain of the Port, John Ghio.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

A lesson in life and death

Mon 19th Dec, 2022

Local News

After FATF decision, European Commission adds Gibraltar to ‘high-risk’ list

Tue 20th Dec, 2022

Local News

Govt plan for cycling infrastructure receives opposition support amid concern over rise in vehicle numbers

Wed 21st Dec, 2022

Local News

Govt issues update on affordable housing projects

Mon 19th Dec, 2022

Local News

Schengen border checks cause delay for British passengers diverted to Malaga

Tue 13th Dec, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd December 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
March hearing of McGrail Inquiry delayed as investigation continues into alleged data breach

22nd December 2022

Local News
New Ian Serra film ’60 Minutes’ wraps production

21st December 2022

Local News
Charity Christmas tree displayed in New Mole House

21st December 2022

Local News
Peter J Isola Foundation raises nearly £30,000 for Cancer Relief and RICC

21st December 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022