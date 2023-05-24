OS35 captain admits merchant shipping offences and will be sentenced on June 13
The captain of the OS35 has pleaded guilty to three merchant shipping offences relating to the collision that led to his ship being grounded off Catalan Bay. Syrian national Abdulbari Kaddoura, 53, admitted charges including conduct endangering a ship and failing to comply with legal obligations under merchant shipping regulations to prevent collisions. A further...
