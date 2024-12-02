OTWO wraps up Sustainable Transport Campaign with launch of ‘Bus for Us’

OTWO's Sustainable Transport Campaign 2024-2025 concluded with the launch of the "Bus for Us," promoting eco-friendly transit alongside cycling and walking initiatives, supported by 30 companies to reduce Gibraltar's carbon footprint and foster a sustainable future.

“Bus For Us” Gibraltar, was launched on Monday and is the third and final bus in OTWO’s Sustainable Transport Campaign.

“This campaign has been all about promoting sustainable transportation in Gibraltar and encouraging the community to choose eco-friendly ways to get around. “Bus for Us” is the last of a series of three buses designed to encourage public transport as a convenient and eco-friendly alternative to car travel,” said a statement from OTWO.

“The campaign has garnered a support from 30 local and international companies committed to reducing Gibraltar’s urban carbon footprint.”

“Each participating company has played an important part in making this campaign a success, showing a strong commitment to sustainability and the community.”

“This final bus isn’t just about getting from A to B—it’s about spreading an important message.”

The Sustainable Transport Campaign 2024-2025 featured three buses “Best by Bike”: Encouraging cycling as a viable and active mode of transport. “Walk the Rock”: Promoting walking as a healthy, zero-emission alternative and finally “Bus for Us”: Advocating for public transport as an accessible and environmentally responsible option.

Vanessa Byrne, Managing Director of OTWO, said that by using public transport, people contribute to reducing the number of vehicles on the road. Which in turn lowers emissions and helps create a cleaner environment for everyone.

“When more people choose public transport, the difference is real and meaningful,” she said.

“Over the past three years, more than 100 companies have joined OTWO in supporting sustainable transportation in Gibraltar. A total of 8 buses promoting sustainable transportation have been launched.”

“This incredible response highlights the growing awareness and corporate responsibility of organisations committed to shaping a better future. We are thrilled to see such impactful collaboration within our community.”