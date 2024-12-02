Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 2nd Dec, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

OTWO wraps up Sustainable Transport Campaign with launch of ‘Bus for Us’

By Chronicle Staff
2nd December 2024

OTWO's Sustainable Transport Campaign 2024-2025 concluded with the launch of the "Bus for Us," promoting eco-friendly transit alongside cycling and walking initiatives, supported by 30 companies to reduce Gibraltar's carbon footprint and foster a sustainable future.

“Bus For Us” Gibraltar, was launched on Monday and is the third and final bus in OTWO’s Sustainable Transport Campaign.

“This campaign has been all about promoting sustainable transportation in Gibraltar and encouraging the community to choose eco-friendly ways to get around. “Bus for Us” is the last of a series of three buses designed to encourage public transport as a convenient and eco-friendly alternative to car travel,” said a statement from OTWO.

“The campaign has garnered a support from 30 local and international companies committed to reducing Gibraltar’s urban carbon footprint.”

“Each participating company has played an important part in making this campaign a success, showing a strong commitment to sustainability and the community.”

“This final bus isn’t just about getting from A to B—it’s about spreading an important message.”

The Sustainable Transport Campaign 2024-2025 featured three buses “Best by Bike”: Encouraging cycling as a viable and active mode of transport. “Walk the Rock”: Promoting walking as a healthy, zero-emission alternative and finally “Bus for Us”: Advocating for public transport as an accessible and environmentally responsible option.

Vanessa Byrne, Managing Director of OTWO, said that by using public transport, people contribute to reducing the number of vehicles on the road. Which in turn lowers emissions and helps create a cleaner environment for everyone.

“When more people choose public transport, the difference is real and meaningful,” she said.

“Over the past three years, more than 100 companies have joined OTWO in supporting sustainable transportation in Gibraltar. A total of 8 buses promoting sustainable transportation have been launched.”

“This incredible response highlights the growing awareness and corporate responsibility of organisations committed to shaping a better future. We are thrilled to see such impactful collaboration within our community.”

Most Read

Local News

As Sacarello’s café set to close, Patrick sells his art collection

Sun 1st Dec, 2024

Brexit

Stumbling blocks to Gib treaty are ‘deeply technical’ and unrelated to ‘age-old’ cross-border politics, CM says

Thu 28th Nov, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

How we roll…

Sun 1st Dec, 2024

Local News

Govt set to launch online sale of customised vehicle registration plates

Wed 27th Nov, 2024

Local News

Five Govt departments to relocate to Bassadone building, freeing up Crown properties ‘potentially’ worth over £10m

Sun 1st Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd December 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RGP launches Christmas Drink Driving Campaign

2nd December 2024

Local News
Ministry of Employment attends British Association of Supported Employment Conference

2nd December 2024

Local News
Bishop Fitzgerald School raises record £6,770 for Prostate Cancer Support

2nd December 2024

Local News
Gibraltar Heritage Trust receives TOUR TALK system donation from GHITA

2nd December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024