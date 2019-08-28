‘Our Gibraltar' winners announced as exhibition opens

The photographic competitive exhibition ‘Our Gibraltar’ opened yesterday as prize winners were announced.

First place and an award of £500 went to Caroline Abrines for her ‘Castle Steps’ piece.

Second place and £300 was awarded to Eddie Linares with his piece entitled ‘St Mary the Crowned Patio’.

Third place and a cash prize of £200 went to Rina Devine and her ‘Gibraltar Bookshop ’entry.

The following received Highly Commended: John Guzman ‘Cyclists, Island Games’; Caroline Abrines ‘Reflections at No.6’; Rina Devine ‘Parliament’; Eddie Linares ‘Todos Los Santos’; Eddie Linares ‘El Metro’; Donovan Torres ‘The Last Picture House’; Sonia Golt ‘Seagull’; and Lara Cowan ‘Summer Solitude’.

The exhibition is organised by the Gibraltar Photographic Society in collaboration with the Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

The Minister for Culture, Steven Linares officially opened the exhibition at the John Mackintosh Hall yesterday.

The exhibition will be open to the public from today until Friday September 6, weekdays from 9.30am to 9.30pm.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja