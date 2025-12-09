Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Our Lady of Sorrows church at Catalan Bay consecrated

By Chronicle Staff
9th December 2025

Our Lady of Sorrows church at Catalan Bay was consecrated on Monday evening following the installation of Bishop of Gibraltar Charles Azzopardi.

Bishop Azzopardi was joined by former Bishop of Gibraltar Ralph Heskett, Vicar General Paul Bear and other clergy at a ceremony during which the church and altar were consecrated.

The Mass was attended by a large part of the Catalan Bay community and supported by the church’s choir.

The statue of Our Lady of Sorrows was dressed in a new robe designed by resident Rose Robba.

The Minister with responsibility for the South District Constituency, Dr John Cortes, represented the Chief Minister at a special Mass in Catalan Bay.

Dr Cortes said: “It was a wonderful evening in La Caleta.”

“The sense of community was palpable, as was the joy that after decades of waiting, the Church of Our Lady of Sorrows was at last consecrated by our new Bishop Charlie.”

“It was an honour and a real pleasure to be there.”

