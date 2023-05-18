Outgoing Police Federation chairman warns of ‘catastrophic’ reputational fallout from McGrail Inquiry
The McGrail Inquiry will be “catastrophic” for the reputation of the Royal Gibraltar Police, the outgoing chairman of the Police Federation has said, in a valedictory email that laid bare the fractious relationship between the staff organisation and senior management at the force. In the email to officers, Maurice Morello, who is retiring from the...
