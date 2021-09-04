Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 4th Sep, 2021

Over 100 cyclists join 40,000km charity challenge for suicide prevention

Photo by Eyleen Gomez. Lisa Olivera from local cycling group ‘Una Tapita Más’ cycled over 62km in Spain on Wednesday kickstarting her participation in the Cycling Around the Globe Gibraltar challenge.

By Eyleen Gomez
4th September 2021

Some 105 cyclists are aiming to 40,000km cycle to raise awareness of suicide prevention month together with GibSams and Clubhouse Gibraltar. The Rock’s four cycling clubs, Gibraltar Cycling Club, UCM Road and MTB, Team PEB and Wild Rock Racing involved, together with independent cyclists have joined together for the fourth time in an event that...

