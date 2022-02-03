Over 100 vulnerable people receive fourth Covid-19 jab

Over 100 vulnerable patients in Gibraltar have received a fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, the Gibraltar Government said on Thursday.

The fourth dose is being offered to people whose immune systems may be compromised due to other medical issues, for example cancer treatments.

A total of 118 people in this category have received a fourth dose.

“A small group of immunocompromised patients who had previously received a third primary dose of the vaccine have now been given a fourth dose as a booster,” a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

The data was included in the latest Covid-19 update from the Gibraltar Government, which also indicated that while there is little let-up in the daily number of new cases detected, there is no change in hospitalisation levels which remain low.

The Gibraltar Government has stated on numerous occasions that the low number of hospitalised cases indicates that the vaccines are working to stave off the worst effects of the virus, allowing people to recover at home.

On Thursday, another 151 cases of the virus were detected in Gibraltar, bringing the total number of active cases to 1291 in the community.

There were just two people on the Covid-19 ward in St Bernard’s Hospital, however, and none in the critical care unit.

To date, some 29,142 people have received a third booster shot.