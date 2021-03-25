Over £11,000 fundraised ahead of Wear a Hat Day

Today is Wear a Hat Day to raise awarness for Brain Tumour Research, with over £11,000 raised locally in memory of Rory Culatto.

To raise awareness and funds people are being asked to wear a hat and make a donation to the UK-based charity.

Family and friends have raised over £11,000 for Brain Tumour Research by taking part in Rory’s Walk, in memory of Rory Culatto who died at the age of 34.

Over the month of February, Rory’s family members and friends were inspired to walk up to Jew’s Gate to mark what would have been his 35th birthday on February 20.

This was a route he walked on almost a daily basis throughout his cancer treatment.

Rory’s sister, Fabi Culatto, wanted to do organise something to mark the occasion and set up a JustGiving page for those interested to donate.

The initial target was set at £1,000 but after the walk donations continued to flood in as more people took part in the challenge, much to her surprise.

Ms Culatto told the Chronicle: “Rory used to go for a walk every day and it would help him both physically and emotionally.”

“At first we were just going to do a walk with a few people, but more and more people signed up and we’ve managed to raise £11,000.”

Ms Culatto walked the route with her mother, but with Covid restrictions in place, people walked the route in small groups.

The idea came to Ms Culatto a few weeks previously, when she was sat with her mum.

“I was sat with her and she looked so sad, and I just wanted to do something that will make her happy,” Ms Culatto said.

“She did the walk and although it was very emotional, she was so happy that she had some something good.”

“On the day of the walk we carried his shoes with us in my backpack.”

“Some 200 people took part in the walk across different days, and it just shows how special he was to so many people.”

“If you ask anyone about Rory you will get a very positive reaction. He was very positive, very hopeful and always happy.”

The money raised by Ms Culatto will be going to Brain Tumour Research, an organisation that funds long-term, sustainable research to find a cure for brain tumours, an ailment which is responsible for the most deaths of a cancer when it comes to children and adults under the age of 40.

With the success of this year’s fundraising campaign, Ms Culatto hopes to organise something every February in memory of Rory.

To donate in Rory’s memory, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/roryculatto?fbclid=IwAR332bRUzDzTyP3PHlgEW7FnLrKjKDFpLe-83m2Qt1CRudw-DKNT85iBspg

For Wear a Hat Day organised by Lynette Rodriguez there will be one winner in the adult’s and children’s category for ‘the best hat’ with plenty of prizes up for grabs.

Last year, despite Covid restrictions and lockdown, Ms Rodriguez and the charity still managed to raise over £7000.

The Just Giving page and social media page are live and donations can be made online via: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Lynette-Rodriguez

“Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer,” Ms Rodriguez said.

“Every penny counts at the time of research and cure.”

“Just one percent of the money raised for cancer research is allocated to this devastating disease.”

“Our son was diagnosed in 2017 and during our long stay in UK, I came across a poster advertising this same event and it was then, I vowed my support to this charity to help raise awareness and funds to help fight this disease.”