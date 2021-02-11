Over 15,000 receive first vaccine as cases decrease

Some 15,262 people in Gibraltar have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine with active cases continuing to decline to 84.

The vaccination programme is well underway after another batch of 14,400 doses arrived on Monday and 6,737 people have received their second vaccine.

The vaccine roll out comes as cases have gradually decreased over recent weeks.

Out of 1,118 tests just six returned positive results on Thursday.

Of the five new resident cases in Gibraltar on Thursday, four were close contacts of existing active cases.

Gibraltar has now carried out over 170,000 tests – more than five times the local population.

The tests have detected 4,203 positive cases since the pandemic began.

Overall, 4021 people have recovered and 83 have died from Covid-19.

There are 21 people in Gibraltar with Covid-19 currently needing care – three in the Elderly Residential Services, nine in the Critical Care Unit, and nine in the Covid-19 Ward.

Some 214 are in currently self-isolation.

