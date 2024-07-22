Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Over 200 have fun in GSLA summer programme

By Chronicle Staff
22nd July 2024

The Summer Sports and Leisure Programme got off to a fantastic start after nearly two weeks of intensive training by Sports leaders and Stay and Play Leaders, the Gibraltar Government has said.

Over 200 children and young people attended the first day of the programme and it is expected for numbers to rise as children have a few days off to catch up on their rest before the summer party really starts.

Sports Train will be running for the next six weeks, Monday to Friday, drops offs from 9am onwards, pickups at 12.30pm.

A variety of sporting and fun activities including athletics, swimming, beach volleyball and invasion games at Lathbury Sports Complex for the older age groups and so many different sports and fun activities at Bayside Sports Complex that it is difficult to list what activities will be on offer for each of our four age groups throughout the summer.

“Don’t forget you can attend Sports Train whenever you want, you don’t have to sign on and attend every day, but Sports Train will be available to children and young people every week Monday to Friday until August 23,” the Government said.

“Working in partnership is one of the key ingredients of Gibraltar’s Summer Sports and Leisure Programmes and this year 25th anniversary of the Sports Train Programme and 15th anniversary of the Stay and Play Programmes are no exceptions.”

“GSLA are working with PossAbilities to ensure that children and young people that may need a little extra support and time to fully enjoy their experience with us is taking place the second year and we are once again working in partnership with sports, arts and cultural organisations to ensure that there is something for everyone.”
The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, welcome the start of the Summer Sports and Leisure Programme which has seen over 200 children in attendance.

“I would like to thank the staff at the GSLA who continue to work extremely hard every year to make this programme a success,” Mr Bruzon said.

Activities this week that are organised in addition to Sports Train and Stay and Play include gymnastics summer school, sailing summer schools, tennis coaching to take place throughout the summer, sandpits tennis club, happy crafting workshop, walks through history, gsla sports leadership, netball summer camp, canoeing summer camp, gfa football summer camp victoria stadium, ju-jitsu/self defence, photography workshops, and the beach volleyball summer.

Full details of all activities on offer throughout the summer are contained on the GSLA Website

www.gsla.gi or email info@gsla.gi for further information.

