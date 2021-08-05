Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Aug, 2021

Over 200 seized fuel containers recycled

By Chronicle Staff
5th August 2021

Royal Gibraltar Police Marine Section officers have taken 248 fuel containers which were seized in various operations to the Recycling Centre this week. 

All containers had a hole drilled in them first, to prevent them being re-used by  organised crime gangs, an RGP spokesman said.

Last January, the RGP launched a campaign asking for the public’s help to report any large quantities of plastic containers seen around Gibraltar. 

Since the launch of the appeal, the RGP have seized hundreds of fuel containers  and a number of vehicles and vessels, thanks to tip-offs from the general public. 

Fuel containers are often taken out to sea to refuel RHIBs (Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boats) used by drug traffickers. 

“We’d like to thank those who have contacted us so far to report seeing these fuel containers around Gibraltar,” the spokesman said.

“Not only is this an offence, but it is also very dangerous to be transporting large quantities of fuel in private vehicles around the Rock.”

“We hope that the public will continue to act as our eyes and ears in the fight against 

organised crime.” 

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity is encouraged to contact the RGP in 

confidence on 200 72500 (199 in an emergency) or on their website at: www.police.gi/report-online 

This report can be made anonymously – there is no need to give personal details.

