Thu 22nd Jul, 2021

Over 30 more positives as Covid cases climb

By Chronicle Staff
21st July 2021

There are over 260 active Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar, with more than 700 in self isolation and seven positive cases receiving treatment in St Bernard’s Hospital.
The figures, confirmed by the Gibraltar Government on Wednesday, saw an increase of 29 resident cases, three visitors and one cross frontier worker.
Of this there are 20 vaccinated residents, nine unvaccinated residents, two vaccinated visitors and one visitor of unknown vacation status.
The ages of newly detected positive cases ranges from zero to 80 years with 10 positive cases detected in the 20 to 30 age range, and five in the 40 to 50 and 50 to 60 year olds respectively. 
Overall, there are 235 active resident cases, 29 cross frontier workers, and 27 visitors, totalling to 291 active cases.
The Delta variant first found in India continues to be the dominant strain in Gibraltar, with 154 active cases with this variant.
There was four active resident cases with the Alpha variant first detected in the UK, and a further 102 pending results.
Genome sequencing typically takes 48 hours to yield results in Gibraltar.
There are currently seven people in the Covid-19 Ward at St Bernard’s Hospital, and 725 people in self-isolation.
Of the 29 new resident case in Gibraltar on Wednesday, nine were close contacts of existing active cases.
Some 1,343 were carried out on Wednesday totalling to 299,110 tests carried out since the pandemic began.

