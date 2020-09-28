Over 300 images to be displayed in photographic exhibition

The Gibraltar Photographic Society Annual Competitive Exhibition 2020 will see over 300 prints and digital images on display, with the event set to be launched today by the Governor Vice Admiral. Sir David Steel as Patron of the Society

The social distanced event held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Casemates will see attendances limited. Also in attendance will be the Minister for Culture Dr John Cortes, and the CEO of Gibraltar Cultural Services Seamus Byrne.

Due to the current restrictions on gatherings as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, attendance at the opening will be strictly controlled, and restricted to award winners only.

All the necessary precautions on health and safety will be observed during the event.

The Exhibition will be open to the public from Tuesday, September 29 to Friday, October 9, between the hours of 11am and 5pm.

The Exhibition consists of four sections:

Section A: Monochrome prints

Section B: Beginners Section of Monochrome and/or Colour prints

Section C: Colour Prints

Section D: Digital Photograph Images

The prints in Sections A, B and C are displayed on the walls over the five vaults of the Gallery, whilst the Digital images will be displayed on a large TV monitor, kindly loaned by the Alwani Group of Companies.

A total of 232 prints are on exhibition, and 83 digital images displayed.

The Adjudicator for this year's Exhibition is professional photographer Jim Crone.

“Jim has strong family connections with Gibraltar, and shares his time between Belfast and Gibraltar,” said GPS Chairman Leslie Linares.

For over 25 years, professional photographer Jim Crone specialised in Fashion and Advertising photography in the UK.

Well-known and respected for his work particularly in Hair & Beauty photography, he regularly worked for international clients such as Wella, Schwarzkopf, L'Oreal.

Other areas of photography which Mr Crone has a personal interest in are macro and landscape photography.

Since 2010 Jim has moved into the field of cinematography and now works in the TV and Film industry. With his strong family connections in Gibraltar, his time is shared between Belfast and Gib.

Many people in Gibraltar now see his work on GBC, he has been the Director/Cameraman on the 'A Life Abroad' series about Gibraltarians living and working abroad.

Mr Crone has also filmed many music videos in Gib as well as TV adverts and other projects.

Visitors can see showreels of his work the website jimcrone.co.uk.

Before starting his professional business in 1985, Mr Crone spent many years as a member and Chairman of Short Brothers Camera Club in Northern Ireland.

The company was a large Belfast based aircraft manufacturer, now part of the Bombardier group. The company had many clubs and sports facilities to cater for its six thousand employee's interests.

Mr Crone is regularly called upon for talks, seminars and judging in camera clubs in Northern Ireland, and is on the list of lecturers published by NIPA (Northern Ireland Photographic Association) the governing body of camera clubs in Northern Ireland. In recent years Mr Crone has been a judge on many occasions at the Gibraltar Photographic Society.