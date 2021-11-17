Over £3,000 worth of drugs seized in Varyl Begg

Drugs, including cannabis powder, cocaine and amphetamines with a street value of £3,380 were seized from a property in Varyl Begg Estate on Wednesday afternoon.

Drug Squad detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police and Customs officers executed a search warrant at the house just after 1pm.

“Although the occupant of the residence was not at home at the time, the search was conducted in his absence, together with a Drug Detection Dog from Customs,” the RGP said in a statement.

“Following the search, officers seized cannabis powder weighing 220 grams, cocaine weighing 0.6 grams and a powder suspected of being amphetamines, weighing 150 grams.”

“The resident of the property, a local male, is now being sought by police and the seized drugs will be analysed prior to any charges being brought.”