Over £500,000 of prescriptions wasted annually, GHA estimates
The GHA has estimated that prescriptions worth between £500,000 and £1m are being wasted annually. This figure followed an extensive survey carried out by interim Chief Pharmacist Ed Freestone, who recently led a campaign for pharmaceuticals to be disposed of appropriately. Mr Freestone delivered the results of his survey of 21 local pharmacies during a...
