Fri 15th Oct, 2021

Over 5,500 signatures on petition opposing Rosia Bay project

Rosia Bay petition handed in to the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo. Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
15th October 2021

A petition with nearly 5,500 signatures opposing the proposed development of Rosia Bay was handed to Chief Minister Fabian Picardo on Friday. The petition was last month launched online by The Nautilus Project some 24 hours after the Rosia Bay project was brought before the Development and Planning Commission. Local NGOs Environmental Safety Group, GONHS...

