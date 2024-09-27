Over 600 volunteers set to take part in ‘Clean Up the World’
Over 600 volunteers will take part in ‘Clean Up the World’ on Saturday, removing rubbish and waste from various sites across the Rock in a bid to help the environment. Some 25 teams, including from several local schools, will be at local green areas, urban sites, coastal areas and open water, removing rubbish and creating...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here