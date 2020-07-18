Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Over-70s gather signatures to thank MPs for Covid-19 response

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
18th July 2020

A group of friends over the age of 70 are collecting signatures to thank the Gibraltar Government and the Opposition for the actions taken to protect the over-70s from Covid-19 during the peak of the public health emergency.

Speaking to the Chronicle, one of the organisers, Paddy Grech, said the idea to collect signatures as a formal thank you came during discussions among friends on WhatsApp.

Ms Grech, Dunia Bautista and Herminia Buckley were stood outside the ICC as from 9.30am yesterday morning to collect signatures and by lunchtime they had collected more than 300.

Ms Grech said: “They took the right decision when the Government confined us immediately and we were grateful to take this advice on board and stay indoors.”

“But providing us with facilities such as Golden Hour during the lockdown meant we could have some fresh air.”

“And the additional facilities at Europa Pool and the Bathing Pavilion means we get to have a summer without going to a busy beach.”

At the start of the Covid-19 lockdown, legislation was passed to stop Gibraltar’s over-70’s going outdoors.

But although Ms Grech described this as “awful”, she was grateful that no deaths were registered locally due to Covid-19 in the local community.

The signatures will be handed over to Gibraltar’s elected representatives next week.

