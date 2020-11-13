Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Nov, 2020

Local News

Over 80 Covid cases detected this week

By Chronicle Staff
13th November 2020

Over 80 cases of Covid-19 have been detected so far this week, with cases rising to 118 on Friday.

The past week, from Monday to Friday, saw 83 new positive cases of Covid-19 identified in Gibraltar.

Gibraltar also confirmed its first death, a woman in her early 90s and a resident of the Elderly Residential Services (ERS) who also suffered from underlying medical conditions and had developed bacterial pneumonia after contracting the virus.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo had said this was a “wake up call” to anyone who doubted the seriousness of the public health crisis.

Mr Picardo shared his “heartfelt condolences” to the friends and family of the deceased.

“This is a harrowing reminder of the dangers of this virus, particularly for those who are the most vulnerable to its worst effects,” Mr Picardo had said.

"It is up to each and every one of us to do everything we can to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and isolate it as soon as we can.” 

Over the past week, daily positive cases have crept up from 92 on Monday to reaching its peak on Thursday with 119.

Of the 118 cases reported on Friday, 116 were residents with another two being visitors.

Positive cases admitted into the Covid Ward also doubled from six on Monday to 12 on Friday.

Friday’s daily statistics also saw one positive case in the CCU and six in ERS.

The number of people in self isolation now stands at 649.

Of the 876 confirmed cases 729 have recovered, with a further 76,694 tests carried out.

