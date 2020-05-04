Over a million pounds to be shared among a handful of local football clubs
The Gibraltar Football Association has announced that it will, “this week, distribute a total of €1,029,669.69 amongst its member clubs, as part of UEFA’s Club Participation Benefits covering the UEFA Nations League 2018/19 as well as the European Qualifiers 2018-20 group stage.” These compensation payments are made by UEFA to those Clubs, whose players have...
