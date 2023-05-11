Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th May, 2023

Brexit

Overseas territories should have representation in Parliament, Commons told

By Brian Reyes
11th May 2023

The UK’s Overseas Territories should be given representation in the House of Commons, MPs in the UK Parliament were told on Thursday. The 14 British Overseas Territories (BOTs), including the Falklands Islands, Bermuda, and Gibraltar, are self-governing, but the UK is responsible for their defence and foreign policy. A cross-party group of MPs suggested there...

