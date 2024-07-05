Overseas visit to British Forces Gibraltar

General Sir James Hockenhull, the Commander of UK Strategic Command and Dr Sam Griffiths, Director Overseas Bases, recently made a visit to British Forces Gibraltar.

The visit was an opportunity for the recently appointed Dr Griffiths to meet British Forces Gibraltar personnel, as well as a useful follow up to Gen Hockenhull’s previous visit in 2022.

The visit included office calls with His Excellency the Governor of Gibraltar, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst CBE, the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, and Commander British Forces Commodore Tom Guy.

There was also a tour of the naval base, an engagement with the GDP, a briefing from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, a visit to Raf Gibraltar and engagements with British Forces personnel.

Commodore Tom Guy said: “This visit was an invaluable opportunity to update General Hockenhull and the newly appointed Director of Overseas Bases, Dr Sam Griffiths, and showcase the great potential that British Forces Gibraltar has to offer, and to discuss future opportunities.”